Robert W. Baird Downgrades Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) to Neutral

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BODY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BODY traded down 0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 3.67. 247,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,400. Beachbody has a 52-week low of 4.48 and a 52-week high of 18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.65.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

