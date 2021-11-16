Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.88

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 165537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,457 shares of company stock worth $9,064,205.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,390,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,802,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,143,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

