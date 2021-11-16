Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading 46.3% Higher This Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

