Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.16

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 145.53 ($1.90). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 143.28 ($1.87), with a volume of 24,868,289 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.16.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 867 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £979.71 ($1,280.00). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 8,462 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,339.08 ($14,814.58). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,294.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

