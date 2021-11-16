Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 0%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU)’s share price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

About Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU)

Rooshine, Inc engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

