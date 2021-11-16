Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 1.8%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 9,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 49,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$136.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.19.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

