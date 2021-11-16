Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 1.8%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.22. Approximately 9,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 49,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32. The firm has a market cap of C$136.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.19.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

