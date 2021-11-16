Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
About Roscan Gold
