Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.