Rose Hill Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 23rd

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rose Hill Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSEU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

