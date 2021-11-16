Router Protocol Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $529,791.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00006852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

