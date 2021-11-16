Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $52.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

