Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $20.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OTLY. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.14.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 14.58. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

