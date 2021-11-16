Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 353,982 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5,349.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Realogy worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

