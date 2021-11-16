Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 8,497 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Workiva worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 5.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Workiva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

WK stock opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -251.81 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $48,368,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,752 shares of company stock worth $20,862,405 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.