Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO stock opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

