Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,470.07

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,470.07 ($19.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,692.40 ($22.11). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,680.80 ($21.96), with a volume of 7,899,526 shares trading hands.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £191.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,631.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,470.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

