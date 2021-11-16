Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDSB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,680.80 ($21.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The company has a market cap of £191.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,631.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,470.07. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,118.40 ($14.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.70%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

