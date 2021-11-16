Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.28 or 0.99970725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.02 or 0.07007256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

