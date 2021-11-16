Rune Achieves Market Cap of $4.75 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $24,126.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $362.08 or 0.00610569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,106 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

