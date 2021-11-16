RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 8,091 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

