Ryo Currency Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,381.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $11,381.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,818.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.50 or 0.07017074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.00383598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $598.23 or 0.01000077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.00402097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00276755 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005197 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

