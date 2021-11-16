Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.62. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 289,520 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBB. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.64 million and a PE ratio of -102.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

