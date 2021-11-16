Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.54

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.54 and traded as low as $25.31. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1,658 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

