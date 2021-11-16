SAFE2 (SAFE2) Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,271.27 or 0.99661396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.87 or 0.06982722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

