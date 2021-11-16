SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,962.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and approximately $14,962.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.04 or 0.98243142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00330491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00517334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00180078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001228 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.