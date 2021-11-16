SafeCoin Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $24,749.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.82 or 0.97228014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.00321312 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.12 or 0.00531374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00176702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

