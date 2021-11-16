SafeInsure (SINS) Achieves Market Cap of $157,709.43

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 22% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $157,709.43 and $333.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00085238 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 319.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,773,899 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

