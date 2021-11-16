SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $17.37 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

