SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

