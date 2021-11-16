SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

