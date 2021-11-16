Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Up 11.8%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 6,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

