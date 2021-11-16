Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 312.3% in October

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the October 14th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SALM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

SALM opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793. Company insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

