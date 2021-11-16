Samuel Zales Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $347,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.