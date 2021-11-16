Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report sales of $17.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.45 million and the lowest is $16.57 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAR opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.