Satori Capital, Llc Sells 2,167 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $184,260.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

