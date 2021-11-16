Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

BFS stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Saul Centers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.