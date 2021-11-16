Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $3,582.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars.

