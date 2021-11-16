Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds to “Buy”

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF remained flat at $$19.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
