Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.79. 40,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

