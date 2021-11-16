Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $85.31 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

