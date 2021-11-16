Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNCE. William Blair assumed coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Science 37 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

