Scotiabank Boosts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,284. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,014,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 917,981 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,703,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 927,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,940,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,732,000 after purchasing an additional 174,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,361,000 after buying an additional 1,333,916 shares during the period. Finally, I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 50,568,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,345,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.