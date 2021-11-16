SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the October 14th total of 309,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SCWorx in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

