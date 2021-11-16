SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.54.

SEA stock traded down $13.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.91. 8,292,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

