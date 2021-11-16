SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

SE traded down $17.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.83. The stock had a trading volume of 328,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,625. The firm has a market cap of $175.79 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.54.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

