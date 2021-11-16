Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 2,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

