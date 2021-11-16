Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 2,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.86.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
