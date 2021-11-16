Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1,297.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

NASDAQ STX opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

