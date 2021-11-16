SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.
SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.
Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 5,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48.
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
