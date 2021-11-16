SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 5,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

