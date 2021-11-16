Secret Trading 22.8% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $15.44 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $6.99 or 0.00011548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00331916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

