Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.34 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $157.62 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.72 or 0.00012772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,421,573 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

