Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Down 8.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.65 and last traded at $83.65. 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sekisui Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21.

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

